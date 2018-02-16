Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16

ZURICH, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,959 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday it would buy the rest of U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion to speed development of cancer medicines and support its efforts to price them based on how well they work.

SCHINDLER

The elevator and escalator manufacturer reported full-year results that were in line with estimates as it was able to grow in both new installations and in services, with a more stable demand in China.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika’s founding family wants to extend its deal to sell their controlling stake to Saint-Gobain, their representative Urs Schenker told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger on Friday.

* MCH Group reported a loss of 110 million francs for its 2017 finanical year, largely due to extraordinary depreciations brought about by value adjustments on exhibition buildings in Basel.

* BB Biotech said reported a full year net profit of 688 million francs compared with a net loss of 802 million francs for the previous period.

* Swisscom’s Fastweb business said it will cooperate with the Italian regulator over a billing probe and denies any involvement in an alleged cartel.

* DKSH said it has extended its agreement with Shin-Etsu Silicones to distribute its product range - which are used in personal care products - in Switzerland.

