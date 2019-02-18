Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,265 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The company has completed its 1 billion Swiss franc ($996.12 million) share buyback, the reinsurer said on Monday, finishing a programme launched last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina shareholder Artisan Partners, which has a 9.99 percent stake in the Swiss logistics firm, said a tie-up with peer Agility would represent a “massive financial risk”, Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.

Separately, Agility said on Sunday it was in initial talks with Panalpina to partner in logistic business, adding that at this stage, both companies have not reached any agreement.

* Pargesa said Gilles Samyn would not seek another term as a director of the company at its AGM on May 8.

* Clariant plans to eventually fully control its high-performance materials joint venture with Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), its Chief Executive told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on Saturday.

* Aventron said its full year operating profit increased 18 percent to 18 percent to 28.2 million francs.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)