Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

The company intends to return the $7.8 billion Hitachi is paying for its Power Grids unit to its shareholders unless it sees an opportunity to generate more value for shareholders by using the money differently, Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss television SRF.

STRAUMANN HOLDING

Straumann’s annual sales increased at their fastest rate in 13 years, the dental implant maker said, helping the company meet profit forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Comet Group said its board of directors nominated Patrick Jany as an independent member of the board.

ECONOMY

Swiss January trade data due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)