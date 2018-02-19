Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up percent 0.2 at 9,008 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

SWISS RE

SoftBank seeks to join Swiss Re’s board of directors, the Financial Times reported, amid talks with the Swiss re-insurance company over taking 20-30 percent stake.

Swiss Re also said it has completed its share buy-back programme of around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion).

SYNGENTA

The Swiss company reached a confidential settlement in December with Archer-Daniels-Midland in a case arising out of Syngenta’s marketing and distribution of genetically modified corn products in the U.S., according to ADM’s annual report. Syngenta had previously reached a settlement with farmers. A judge’s approval of that deal, due within days, is expected to clear the way for the Swiss company to return to bond markets.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss-based drugmaker is preparing to auction its U.S. generic pill business, looking to shed a unit that has struggled amid fierce price competition, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The company also said its blockbuster Cosentyx drug helped people with scalp psoriasis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Molecular Partners said Allergan exercised the third option to develop and commercialize candidates from a 2012 discovery alliance agreement, with Molecular Partners entitled to payments aggregating up to $320 million, on top of potential royalties.

ECONOMY

Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits at 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)