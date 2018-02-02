FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 5:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle has been accused of violating ethical marketing codes and manipulating customers with misleading nutritional claims about its baby milk formulas, The Guardian newspaper reported.

* BFW Liegenschaften said it achieved a net profit of 15.9 million Swiss francs ($17.16 million)during 2017, according to its prelminary results.

* Investis said it has completed the previously announced takeover of Société d‘investissements immobiliers SII SA, a Geneva-based property company, with a portfolio of ten residential properties in Geneva. The acquisition price is 108 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9268 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

