Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,270 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

French judges are due to release a ruling on a 5 billion euros trial against the lender for tax fraud.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Arbonia said Carsten Voigtlaender was nominated as independent member of the Board of Directors. The company also proposed a dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs per share.

* DKSH Holding: FFP, the holding company of the French Peugeot family, said it aimed to sell all its shares in DKSH as part of an accelerated bookbuilding placement for institutional investors. bit.ly/2BFRjog

* Valora Holding forecast an operating profit of 100 million Swiss francs for 2019, plus or minus 4 million francs.

* Bank Linth reported full year net profit up 10 percent at 25 million Swiss francs.

* Medartis Holding said it expected full year EBITDA to be around CHF 17-18 Million.

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled