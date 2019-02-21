Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Reinsurer Swiss Re on Thursday posted a 27 percent rise in 2018 net profit, despite claims from big natural catastrophes and man-made disasters.
UBS expects its appeal of a French court verdict ordering the bank to pay 4.5 billion euros for aiding tax evasion to last years, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told staff in a memo.
Assets under management at the Swiss asset manager continued to fall at the end of last year, the beleagured Swiss group said on Thursday, forecasting a “challenging” 2019 ahead.
Liechtenstein’s LGT Group, owned by the country’s ruling family, said its senior impact investment team were leaving the business unit as part of a shake-up of the financial firm’s structure.
In a separate release, the group said it started wealth management activities in Thailand.
* BCV Group said net profit rose 9 percent to 350 million Swiss francs last year, allowing the bank to propose a 2 percent higher dividend of 35 francs per share. This year’s results are expected at around the same level as in prior years.
* BCGE said it acquired 100 percent of the capital of Loyal Finance AG, Zurich, an independent asset management company.
* Meier Tobler said it had a loss of 9.2 million Swiss francs in 2018, but expected to see a significant improvement in profitability in the second half of 2019 at the latest.
