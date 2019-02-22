Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SIKA

The construction chemicals maker reported a full-year profit that beat expectations, bolstered by new factory openings and takeovers.

NESTLE

The company said it will spend $115 million expanding its Nestle Purina petfood factory in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Additionally, hedge fund Third Point told investors in a letter that it was happy with progress at some of its biggest holdings, including Nestle.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS said it was extending the management board contract for Chief Financial Officer Michael Wachsler-Markowitsch until 2022.

* Burckhardt Compression Holding said its board will propose the election of David Dean, currently CEO of Bossard, to its board of directors.

* Swiss Prime Site’s board of directors has nominated lawyer Gabrielle Nater-Bass for election as a member of the board at the AGM on March 26, the company said.

* Georg Fischer said Mads Joergensen will be its new Chief Financial Officer and member of its executive committee effective 18 April 2019. He will succeed Andreas Mueller who has been appointed as new CEO of the company.

* Cembra Money Bank said its annual net profit increased 7 percent to 154.1 million Swiss francs.

* DKSH said it will propose Marco Gadola, currently Chief Executive at Straumann, as a new member of its board and also chairman at its upcoming AGM.

* Komax Holding said it was buying Artos Engineering.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DKSH HOLDING - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

ECONOMY

Swiss Q4 industrial production data due at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)