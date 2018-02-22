FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Private Equity
February 22, 2018 / 6:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8 percent lower at 8,922 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharma company said a study showed its treatment once-daily Ultibro Breezhaler improved the cardiac function in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients with lung hyperinflation.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Cembra Money Bank said its net income rose 1 percent to 144.5 million Swiss francs in 2017. It proposed to increase its dividend to 3.55 francs per share.

* Partners Group sait it raised a total of 3 billion euros for its latest direct private infrastructure offering.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it increased its share capital to pay the upfront consideration for the license to develop and commercialize a clinical stage candidate for pulmonary diseases obtained from Polyphor.

ECONOMY

* Swiss industrial orders for Q4 are due at 0815 GMT.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.