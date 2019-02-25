Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

NOVARTIS

An experimental gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy developed by Novartis would be worth up to $900,000, according to an independent U.S. nonprofit organization that reviews the value of drugs and medical treatments.

ROCHE

The drugmaker is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS

Several politicians consider to adjust regulation to allow UBS to make the French fine tax deductible, Sonntagsblick said, adding that SVP’s Thomas Matter was one of the initiative’s driving forces.

Sonntagszeitung said that Switzerland’s federal tax authority wants to help the French judiciary by providing data of 45,000 UBS customers, but first the federal court had to decide whether that is legally possible.

STADLER RAIL

IPO plans of Stadler Rail are more advanced than thought but a decision has not been taken yet, newsletter Cash said, citing people familiar with the matter. The listing would have to be done by May.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Admicasa Holding announced that its CFO decided to leave at the end of May.

ECONOMY

* Q4 non-farm payrolls data due at 0730 GMT

* Standard & Poor’s said it had affirmed Switzerland’s rating at Aaa/A-1+. (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)