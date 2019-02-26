Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

PANALPINA

The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting after its largest shareholder asked the Swiss logistics company to implement a one share, one vote regime.

SWATCH GROUP

The watchmaker has filed a complaint against Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electronics America, saying the two companies infringed its trademark on designs for downloadable smart watch faces.

NESTLE

The food group is committed to a steadily rising dividend and to frequently changing and rejuvenating its board of directors, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told investors.

Additionally, Nestle has hired bankers at Rothschild to sell its Herta packaged meat business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker published financial information for its Alcon eyecare business ahead of a shareholder vote on the proposed spin-off.

SWISS LIFE

2018 financial results due

IMPLENIA

Full Year 2018 financial results due

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Also Holding reported a 6 percent rise in FY EBITDA profit and proposed to increase its dividend to 3.00 euros per share.

* Geberit said Jørgen Tang-Jensen to step down from the Board of Directors at the General Meeting in April 2019.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LAFARGEHOLCIM - Credit Suisse initiates coverage with “outperform” rating and target price of 64 Swiss francs

ECONOMY

No major economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)