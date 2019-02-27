Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss mobile phone provider has entered “advanced discussions” to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss business in a deal which values the internet and digital television provider at 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.30 billion).

For more click​

NOVARTIS

Blackstone’s Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis have launched a biopharmaceutical company to develop medicines for cardiovascular diseases, Blackstone said.

CEVA LOGISTICS

The Swiss-listed logistics company that is boosting ties to French container shipper CMA CGM said its 2018 loss widened to $242 million, as it experienced problems in Italy including the bankruptcy of a local partner. Revenue grew 5.2 percent to $7.4 billion.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* APG SGA said full-year net income was down by 7.0 percent to 47.2 million Swiss francs.

* Bobst Group said its 2018 operating result came in at 87 million Swiss francs (vs 119 million in 2017).

* Kuehne & Nagel said 2018 net profit was up 4.3 percent to 772 million Swiss francs.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it has hired Basil Heeb as its new CEO and said it expects 2019 earnings at levels of last year.

* Zehnder Group said it expects to boost operating results in 2019 from last year, when it lifted EBIT to 31.1 million euros, from 23.5 million in 2017.

* Georg Fischer said 2018 net profit rose 12 percent to 281 million francs.

* Kudelski said it expects 2019 revenues to rise slightly after falling in 2018, with EBITDA in the 80-95 million Swiss franc range.

* Allreal said its 2018 result rose 2 percent to 115.6 million Swiss francs, excluding the effect from new valuations. It expects its 2019 operating result to roughly match that of 2018.

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment index due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)