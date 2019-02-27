Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss mobile phone provider has entered “advanced discussions” to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss business in a deal which values the internet and digital television provider at 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.30 billion).

For more click​

NOVARTIS

Blackstone’s Blackstone Life Sciences and Novartis have launched a biopharmaceutical company to develop medicines for cardiovascular diseases, Blackstone said.

CEVA LOGISTICS

The Swiss-listed logistics company that is boosting ties to French container shipper CMA CGM said its 2018 loss widened to $242 million, as it experienced problems in Italy including the bankruptcy of a local partner. Revenue grew 5.2 percent to $7.4 billion.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* APG SGA said full-year net income was down by 7.0 percent to 47.2 million Swiss francs.

* Bobst Group said its 2018 operating result came in at 87 million Swiss francs (vs 119 million in 2017).

* Kuehne & Nagel said 2018 net profit was up 4.3 percent to 772 million Swiss francs.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it has hired Basil Heeb as its new CEO and said it expects 2019 earnings at levels of last year.

* Zehnder Group said it expects to boost operating results in 2019 from last year, when it lifted EBIT to 31.1 million euros, from 23.5 million in 2017.

* Georg Fischer said 2018 net profit rose 12 percent to 281 million francs.

* Kudelski said it expects 2019 revenues to rise slightly after falling in 2018, with EBITDA in the 80-95 million Swiss franc range.

ECONOMY

Swiss investor sentiment index due at 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)