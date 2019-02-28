Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The Swiss telecoms company agreed to buy Liberty Global PLC’s Swiss unit in a 6.3 billion Swiss francs ($6.29 billion) deal to create a bigger challenger to Switzerland’s dominant mobile and internet provider Swisscom .

For more click

ABB

The Swiss engineering company reported better-than-expected earnings during its fourth quarter on Thursday in its first results since it sold its $11 billion power grids unit and launched its latest revamp to focus on digital industries.

For more click

ADECCO

The world’s biggest staffing company said hiring in Europe continued to slow at the start of this year. A goodwill impairment on its German business led a loss for the fourth quarter of 2018.

For more click

NOVARTIS

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified that Novartis AG initially wanted him to lobby for the company when it retained him with a $1.2 million contract, but that Cohen refused.

Annual general meeting due.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

The Zurich airport operator’s CEO, in an interview with Handelszeitung, again blasted federal regulators’ plan to channel more money that it generates from unregulated activities to help offset the airport charges set by law. He redoubled concerns the move would endanger investments, saying “Investors are worried, because there’s apparently no longer any reliable regulation in Switzerland.”

PANALPINA

The Swiss logistics company that is the subject of a takeover battle spearheaded by Danish freight-forwarder DSV A/S reported consolidated profit of 75.7 million francs, up from 57.5 million in 2017, as it was helped by an ocean freight recovery.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aevis Victoria said full-year net revenues amounted to 576 million Swiss francs, up from 583 million in 2017.

* Swiss Life announced it successfully placed a 250 million Swiss francs senior bond.

* Loss-making Swiss construction company Implenia said it is taking on a Swiss construction project called Zugersee Ost for the Swiss Federal Railways as it seeks to recover from problem projects in Europe.

* Basler Kantonalbank said annual profit rose 0.5 percent to 103.1 million francs.

* Emmi said full-year adjusted net profit rose 8.6 percent

* Swiss Prime Site said it sees stable earnings in 2019.

* Gurit said profit slid to 19.9 million Swiss francs in 2018, from 24.9 million in 2017, hit by a 16.8 million loss in its automotive components business.

* Evolva said it is on track to break even in 2021-2023 time frame

ECONOMY

* Swiss GDP rose 0.2 pct in the fourth quarter from the previous period

* Swiss February KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 95.4 points, up 0.4 points from January. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)