Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 28

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ABB

Q4 results due. Net income seen falling 23.5 pct to $301 million. Poll:

ADECCO

Q4 results due. Net income seen halving to 150 million euros. Poll:

NOVARTIS

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen testified that Novartis AG initially wanted him to lobby for the company when it retained him with a $1.2 million contract, but that Cohen refused.

Annual general meeting due.

FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH

The Zurich airport operator’s CEO, in an interview with Handelszeitung, again blasted federal regulators’ plan to channel more money that it generates from unregulated activities to help offset the airport charges set by law. He redoubled concerns the move would endanger investments, saying “Investors are worried, because there’s apparently no longer any reliable regulation in Switzerland.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Aevis Victoria said full-year net revenues amounted to 576 million Swiss francs, up from 583 million in 2017.

Swiss Life announced it successfully placed a 250 million Swiss francs senior bond.

Sunrise Communications has agreed to buy Liberty Global’s Swiss business UPC Switzerland in a 6.3 billion Swiss francs deal, the company said.

Additionally, Sunrise proposed to increase its dividend to 4.20 Swiss francs as it posted its full-year results.

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q4 GDP due at 0645 GMT. Seen at +0.4 pct q/q, +1.7 pct y/y.

* Swiss Q4 GDP due at 0645 GMT. Seen at +0.4 pct q/q, +1.7 pct y/y.

* Swiss February KOF indicator due at 0800 GMT. Seen at 95.4 points, up 0.4 points from January.