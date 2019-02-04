Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 4

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,982 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

PANALPINA

The Swiss logistics company’s largest shareholder, the Ernst Goehner Foundation, said on Monday it does not support a $4 billion-plus cash-and-shares offer from Denmark’s DSV, countering that the Swiss company should stick to its “consolidator strategy.” The shares were seen tumbling 14 percent.

JULIUS BAER

IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 4 percent to 735 million Swiss francs ($737.43 million). The shares were seen falling.

CEVA LOGISTICS

Company expects to report a full-year revenue of around $7,356 million, versus $6,994 million in 2017, it said on Monday.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

The telecoms company is in advanced talks to buy Liberty Global’s cable business in Switzerland, UPC, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation, the FT reported on Friday. It was unclear when a deal would be announced and one person involved in the talks warned that the negotiations could still fall apart, the paper said.

SYNGENTA

Agrochemicals giant Syngenta’s Chief Executive reiterated he was mulling a public listing outside of China in the next three to four years, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday. “We will presumably be listed in Switzerland, in the United States or in Hong Kong - or a combination of those three,” Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Erik Frywald as saying. ChemChina bought Syngenta in 2017 for $43 billion.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swatch said Jean-Claude Eggen was released from the Extended Group Management Board as of Friday. He would keep the function as responsible for the production business unit Swatch.

* Roche Holding AG said a U.S. district court issued a final judgment in favour of Genentech and against Shire in a patent lawsuit. Separately, the U.S. FDA warned patients and doctors about the recall of home-use test strips.

* Datacolor AG said it anticipated sales and operating margins within the expected range for first half of fiscal 2018/19.

* Leonteq said Paulo Bruegger resigned as member of the board of directors with immediate effect.

* Belimo said Chairman Hans Peter Wehrli, and member of board of directors, Martin Hess, will retire at AGM of April 1, 2019.

* BFW Liegenschaften said net income including revaluation gains amounted to 20.6 million francs in 2018 (previous year 18.0 million)

*Energiedienst Holding said to reduce the dividend from 1.00 franc to 0.75 per share after profit fell

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

*Aryzta AG: Credit Suisse reinstate coverage with “underperform” rating.

ECONOMY

No major economic data due ($1 = 0.9967 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)