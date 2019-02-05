Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,044 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

AMS

The sensor specialist expects revenue in the first quarter of 2019 to fall to $350-390 million amid continued weak smartphone demand and first-quarter consumer market seasonality, it says, adding it would not pay a dividend for 2018 after its adjusted operating profit fell more than half in the fourth quarter

Shares indicated down 9.6 percent

ROCHE

Roche aims to broaden use of its Kadcyla breast cancer drug as the Swiss pharmaceuticals giant defends itself against rivals who are crowding in with cheaper biosimilar copies of its older, patent-expired mainstay Herceptin.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Idorsia Ltd: announces first patient recruited into React - phase 3 registration study with clazosentan

* MCH Group AG: Bernd Stadlwieser becomes CEO

* Also Holding announced it would realign its subsidiary in France to strengthen cooperation with local resellers.

* Edisun Power Europe said it signed a contract to acquire a 49 MW photovoltaic construction project in Portugal.

* Polyphor Holding said it had been awarded a grant of up to $5.6 million to support the development of an antibiotic against multi-resistant germs.

* BV Holding AG: annual profit of CHF 5.8 million

* Mikron Holding AG: opens subsidiary in Lithuania

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Sika - Morgan Stanley initiates with “underweight” rating

Sunrise Communications - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)