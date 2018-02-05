FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 5:47 AM / in 16 minutes

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner said it remains on a growth path and its management confirmed the guidance it gave in Dec. 2017.

* Energiedienst Holding reported a drop in its full year net profit to 30.6 million euros from 31.2 million euros a year previously.

ECONOMY

* SNB releases latest sight deposits at 0900 GMT

* The number of overnight stays in Switzerland could rise by 4 percent this winter season but an increase of 5 percent or more is unlikely, the new head of Switzerland Tourism, Martin Nydegger, said in an interview with SonntagsZeitung.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

