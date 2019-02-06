Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

Novartis

Alcon, the eye care business being spun-off by Novartis , will be included in the Swiss Market Index of Switzerland’s 20 largest listed companies, market operator SIX said.

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Sunrise Communications has confirmed it is in talks with broadband provider Liberty Global about a potential acquisition of its Swiss business UPC Schweiz.

ECONOMY

