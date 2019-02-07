Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 9,136 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks today:

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The insurer stuck to its financial targets while reporting 2018 net income rose 24 percent to $3.72 billion and proposing to raise its dividend to 19 Swiss francs a share.

SWISSCOM

The company reported 2018 net profit matching expectations as the telecoms company said it faced increased competition with global internet companies and possible market consolidation in Switzerland.

Idorsia

Idorsia IDIA.S founder and CEO Jean-Paul Clozel said his biotech group has the resources to assess trial data and decide what to do with assets, as spending on projects led to a 386 million Swiss franc ($385 million) loss in 2018.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer Gruppe AG said it had resolved its deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. Department Of Justice to settle its liability in connection with its legacy U.S. cross-border private banking business

* Investis Holding SA sells its subsidiary Régie Du Rhône Crans-Montana SA

* Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his company’s prescription drug prices have been “flat to negative” over the last three years, and directed blame for high costs for U.S. patients on industry middlemen that manage drug benefits.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it would sell its wafering business to Precision Surfacing Solutions at 50 million SFR in cash.

* SGS SA said Dominik De Daniel was appointed new chief financial officer.

* Molecular Partners reported a net loss of 37 million francs for 2018.

* Basilea said Adesh Kaul has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

* Glarner Kantonalbank reported net profit at 21.9 million Swiss francs.

* DKSH Holding reported full year operating profit down at 263.6 million Swiss francs.

* Peach Property Group reported full year rental income up at just under 30 million Swiss francs.

* Leonteq reported FY net profit up at CHF 91.5 Mln .

* Implenia said it has won a contract in Norway.

ECONOMY

Swiss January forex reserves due around 0800 GMT.