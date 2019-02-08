Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb. 8

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

The lender’s asset management arm has successfully tested blockchain to process investment fund trades, the latest financial institution to show an interest in technology that could speed up transactions and keep them secure.

SWISSCOM

The Swiss government will announce the result of its 5G mobile phone frequency auction on Friday, with Swisscom likely to be among the bidders.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

LafargeHolcim in the U.S. announced the appointment of Jay Moreau as CEO of US Aggregates and Construction Materials operations.

Daetwyler Holding reported a net profit of 121 million Swiss francs in 2018 and said it proposed a dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per share.

ECONOMY

January Jobless data due at 0645 GMT. Adjusted rate seen unchanged at 2.4 percent.