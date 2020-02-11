Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.

Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher as China’s factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be.

AMS

The company made clear that it aimed to secure a so-called domination agreement with Osram to allow it to use the lighting group’s cash flow to pay back debt.

PARTNERS GROUP

Private equity-backed PCI Pharma Services is looking for a new owner, preferably another buyout firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STRAUMANN - JP Morgan raises price target to 869 Sfr from 779 Sfr

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)