Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 with a record daily rise in fatalities, although the number of new confirmed cases fell.
Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher as China’s factories struggled to re-open after an extended break, though analysts warned investors might be underestimating how economically damaging the challenge was likely to be.
The company made clear that it aimed to secure a so-called domination agreement with Osram to allow it to use the lighting group’s cash flow to pay back debt.
Private equity-backed PCI Pharma Services is looking for a new owner, preferably another buyout firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.
STRAUMANN - JP Morgan raises price target to 869 Sfr from 779 Sfr
* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)