Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 12

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1% higher at 11,113 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank and asset manager posted a 14% rise in full-year net profit, as an influx of sustainably invested money helped push the group above its net new money goals.

CLARIANT

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Jany is exiting for a new job at world’s biggest shipping company Maersk, marking the latest management change at the Swiss speciality chemicals maker after its CEO jumped ship last year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Stadler Rail said it had signed a contract with Nexus for the delivery of 42 metro trains in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

* Gurit Holding AG said it sold its Gurit Hungary KFT unit to Italy’s CarboPress S.P.A.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.