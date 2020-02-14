Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 11,113 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS FRANC

Hedge funds betting that the Swiss franc will climb further against the euro will soon meet their match, according to investors who are taking the other side of the trade.

CORONAVIRUS

The Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a fatality.

SCHINDLER

Lift maker Schindler expects 2020 sales growth to be hit by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world’s largest lifts market, as the disease that has killed and sickened thousands slows construction and crimps economic expansion.

SGS

The Swiss inspections firm SGS on Friday announced plans to buy back 200 million Swiss francs ($204.10 million) in shares starting on Feb. 17 to reduce its capital.

SYNGENTA

ChemChina’s unit Syngenta said its 2019 full-year net income rose to $1.45 billion, as sales stagnated at $13.6 billion in part due to floods in the United States, drought in Australia.

DRUGS INDUSTRY

Shortages and potential price increases of generic drugs from India loom if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients in China past April, according to industry experts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche completed its acquisition of Promedior

* UBS has begun the search for a successor to CEO Sergio Ermotti and is seeking internal and external candidates after Ermotti briefed executives on his plans to step down this year, Bloomberg reported.

* Zumtobel Group AG said Juerg Zumtobel, chairman of the supervisory board, and Fritz Zumtobel, member of supervisory board, had informed the supervisory board about their decision of an early termination of their contracts.

* Lastminute.com said its full year net earnings rose 181% to 23.6 million euros

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 430 FROM CHF 420

* ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 471 FROM CHF 458

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG: JP MORGAN RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 14.5 FROM CHF 14

* IDORSIA LTD: JEFFERIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 31 FROM CHF 26

* TEMENOS AG TEMN.S: BARCLAYS RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 147 FROM CHF 140

ECONOMY

Swiss producer/import prices for January due at 0730 GMT.