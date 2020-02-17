Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 11,147 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORNONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Japan and Singapore appeared to be on the brink of recession as the coronavirus epidemic disrupted tourism and supply chains around the world, and as China imposed tougher restrictions to try and stop the virus spreading further.

The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, rose on Monday by more than 1,933, after two days of falls, and there were 100 deaths reported since Sunday.

CREDIT SUISSE

The No. 2 Swiss bank continues to discuss the level of departing Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam’s bonus, given its 69% rise in 2019 net profit was buoyed by the sale of real estate and other factors, the SonntagsZeitung reported. Thiam, ousted over a spying scandal, stands to collect as much as 30 million Swiss francs ($30 million) after resigning this month, two people familiar told Reuters previously.

NESTLE

Food giant Nestle is preparing to include ecological criteria in computing the remuneration of its executive leadership, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing the company. The new measures are due to be deployed in 2021.

SWISSCOM

The state-controlled telecom company has hired external consultants to help it identify weaknesses and boost the reliability of its systems following recent disruptions to its network, the SonntagsZeitung reported, citing a spokesman.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss Prime Site AG: Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) approves takeover of Tertianum unit by Capvis

* Vifor Pharma AG - has agreed to purchase a US Food And Drug Administration (FDA) priority review voucher

* Aventron AG - expects to reach its interim goal of a renewable energy production portfolio of 600 MW by end of 2020

* Orascom Development Holding Says Brings Kent College to open its first Egyptian campus in O West

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG: CITIGROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO CHF 74.5 FROM CHF 73

SCHINDLER HOLDING AG: BARCLAYS CUTS TARGET PRICE TO CHF 205 FROM CHF 210

CLARIANT AG: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 24.5 FROM CHF 24

CLARIANT: DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 22 FROM CHF 21

MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG: JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 24 FROM CHF 21.50

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.