Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January, although global experts warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

AMS

Apple warned it was unlikely to meet its March quarter sales guidance set just three weeks ago as the world’s most valuable technology firm became one of the biggest corporate casualties of the epidemic.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mobimo issues a bond of 220 million Swiss francs.

* Kudelski says the Norwegian Film Institute and Nagra have agreed to extend their existing partnership.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SCHINDLER - Citigroup cuts price target to 235 Sfr from 241 Sfr

ZURICH INSURANCE - Jefferies raises target price to 405 Sfr from 385 Sfr

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled