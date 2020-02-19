Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 19

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 11,182 points on Wenday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on:

SULZER

The company expects the coronavirus outbreak to cause a downturn in the Swiss pumpmaker’s orders and revenue in China during the first half of 2020 before a recovery in the second half of the year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said its Tecentriq drug has received FDA priority review to treat some kinds of lung cancer.

* Swiss Re said it completed its public share buyback programme 2019 worth one billion Swiss francs.

* UBS said an advisor team with more than $6 billion in assets under supervision would join its Private Wealth Management in Boston and Los Angeles.

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank said its full year profit rose 1.8% To 136.8 million Swiss francs.

* Valora Holding reported full year net profit up 35% to 73.7 million Swiss francs.

* Medacta said an interim arbitration award has been made against its U.S. acquisition Advanced Surgical Devices and its executive William Zurowski for $9.7 million. The award is not final and court proceedings against Medacta remain pending.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CREDIT SUISSE - Citigroup raises price target to 18.7 Sfr from 18.3 Sfr

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled