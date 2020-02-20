Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 20

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% lower on Thursday, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan.

Financial leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies expect a modest pickup of global growth this year and next, but see the coronavirus epidemic as a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb. 22-23 said.

UBS

UBS tapped ING’s Ralph Hamers to lead the bank, making it the second major Swiss lender to replace its chief executive officer this month.

Its shares were indicated to open 0.9% higher.

JULIUS BAER

Switzerland’s financial markets watchdog FINMA said it had found serious shortcomings in Swiss bank Julius Baer’s efforts to combat money laundering between 2009 and early 2018, appointing an auditor and prohibiting the bank from doing large acquisitions.

The bank said in a separate statement it would rapidly and resolutely enforce implementation of the measures initiated and decreed. Its shares were indicated to open 1.1% lower.

SWISS RE

The Swiss reinsurer posted a lower-than-expected 73% rise in net profit in 2019, after big claims from natural and man-made catastrophes.

Shares were indicated to open down 3.1%.

GAM

GAM Holding posted a net loss of 3.5 million Swiss francs for 2019 and said it wouldn’t pay out a bonus to group management or a dividend to its shareholders for last year. It also set new targets for 2022, including a pre-tax profit of 100 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Belimo said it nominated Stefan Ranstrand for election to the board of directors.

* Clariant said it decided to propose Nader Ibrahim Alwehibi and Thilo Mannhardt for election to the board of directors at its annual general meeting.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announced positive results of the first investigator initiated prospective clinical study of its GI Genius(TM) intelligent endoscopy device.

* Jungfraubahn said its board of directors had decided to propose economiesuisse President Heinz Karrer as a new, additional member of the board.

* Polyphor announced progress of the Phase III immuno-oncology program with balixafortide.

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 4.778 billion Swiss francs in January, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

* Swiss Q4 industrial production data due at 0730 GMT