Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside the epicentre of the outbreak. The epidemic is set to be a major focus of discussion at a meeting on the weekend of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, amid rising risks to global growth.

SIKA

The construction chemicals maker reported annual operating profit that narrowly missed market estimates, but said it expects an increase of more than 10% in sales in terms of local currency for 2020.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said its fintech growth equity group NEXT Investors had bought the NorthPoint product suite and technology consulting practice from ACA Compliance Group.

* Givaudan said it had completed the acquisition of U.S. flavour, fragrance and speciality ingredients company Ungerer & Company.

* Implenia said it had won three new construction projects in Germany and Switzerland.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)