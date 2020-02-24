Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 24

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Fears are mounting that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

Markets are underpricing the risk that the coronavirus outbreak poses to the global economy, and central banks need to help business survive the impact of the virus, UBS chairman Axel Weber said.

JULIUS BAER

The lender postpones the payout of bonuses for several senior managers for up to five years after the finance watchdog’s reprimand for money laundering lapses, SonntagsZeitung said, citing sources.

UBS

The lender’s outgoing CEO Sergio Ermotti warned that Switzerland could lose some of its importance as a financial centre due to Brexit. “After Brexit, the British will do their utmost to strengthen the financial centre through strict but pragmatic regulation,” Ermotti told CH Media. “In Switzerland, this pragmatism is sometimes lacking.”

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle: Purina to invest $140 million to expand U.S. pet food factory.

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled