Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 25

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3% higher at 10,744 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.

Investment banks including Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Nomura have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, four sources told Reuters.

CREDIT SUISSE and UBS

The emergency plans of UBS and Credit Suisse to deal with a financial crisis are effective, Switzerland’s regulator FINMA said on Tuesday.

UBS

The lender said that 38% of its employees in the Americas at the end of last year were women and 25% were people of colour, adding that it aims to increase the diversity of its workforce.

CREDIT SUISSE

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, four sources told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis: announces a collaboration for the development of drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis.

* Meier Tobler said it had returned to profit with a financial year profit of 1.3 million Swiss francs.

* Novavest Real Estate said its financial year operating profit rose 19% to 20.5 million Swiss francs.

* Arbonia said its financial year EBITDA came to almost 135 million Swiss francs.

* ABB has announced a partnership with artificial intelligence start-up Covariant.

* Implenia reported full year consolidated profit increasing to 33.9 million Swiss francs.

* SIG Combibloc reported FY adjusted net income up at EUR 217 million.

* PSP Swiss Property reported financial year net income up at 453.4 million Swiss francs.

* Banque Cantonale De Geneve reported FY Net Profit up at CHF 96.8 Million.

* CPH Chemie Und Papier said its FY EBIT rose to CHF 56.6 Mln

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

CEMBRA MONEY BANK - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 128 from chf 120

VALIANT - Credit Suisse cuts target price to chf 101 from chf 115

ECONOMY

* Swiss Q4 payrolls due at 0730 GMT