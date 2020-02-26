Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 26

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.8% lower at 10,396 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

A 70-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus in the southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming the first case in the Alpine country.

China and South Korea reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including the first U.S. soldier to be infected, as the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic and an outbreak in northern Italy spread to several European countries.

ABB

ABB will pay its former Chief Executive Ulrich 13 million Swiss francs ($13.32 million) after he left the company, the Swiss engineering company said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

ADECCO

The staffing company reported better-than-expected net profit during its fourth quarter and said it was conscious of disruption to manufacturing supply chains caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said its fiscal year operating profit rose by 112.3% to 172.6 Mln Sfr.

* SenioResidenz reported its fiscal year EBIT up at CHF 2.8 million.

* Georg Fischer reported that its fiscal year EBIT amounted to CHF 281 million.

* Zehnder Group said its fiscal year net profit rose by 31% To EUR 31.9 million ($34.67 million).

* Activist investor Rolf Elgeti buys a 3.28% stake in Achiko.

* Orior posted fiscal year revenues of 596.4 million Swiss francs, an increase of 3.4% from previous year.

* Allreal posted a fiscal year profit including revaluation effect increases at 234.8 million Swiss francs.

* Alcon posted a fiscal year operating loss of $187 million.

* Swiss stock exchange SIX said it had invested in Omniex, a provider of an institutional trading platform for digital assets.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* SIG COMBIBLOC: Credit Suiss raises traget price to 17.30 CHF from 16 CHF

* SWISSCOM AG: HSBC raises target price to CHF 630 from CHF 530

* SCHINDLER HOLDING: Berenberg initiates with rating hold and pt CHF 220

* PSP SWISS PROPERTY AG: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to CHF 102 from CHF 105

SWATCH GROUP AG: Deutsche Bank cuts target price to CHF 278 from CHF 300

ECONOMY

*Swiss February investor sentiment due at 0900 GMT ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)