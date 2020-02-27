Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 27

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

* The United States and South Korea postponed joint military drills to limit the spread of coronavirus, as the number of infections outside China, the source of the outbreak, for the first time surpassed those appearing in the country.

* The Geneva International Motor Show will go on as planned, its organizers said after evaluating developments of the coronavirus.

* Nestle has asked its staff to halt international travel for business purposes through March 15 as a precautionary measure amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus globally, the company said.

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Negative interest rates are a must for the Swiss economy despite painful effects, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The world’s largest cement maker LafargeHolcim reported slightly better-than-expected net profit during 2019, saying it expected solid market conditions in most countries this year except China.

BANKING

Raiffeisen Schweiz said group profit rose more than 50% to 835 million Swiss francs ($855.27 million)last year. It said it expected a stable course of business in a challenging environment this year.

PETROBRAS

A Swiss court found a Swiss-Brazilian man guilty of complicity in bribery and money laundering, marking Switzerland’s first conviction related to a probe into Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Also: EBITDA of 197 million euros in 2019; for 2020 planning to improve its reported EBITDA to 210-220 million euros; has increased its midterm target for EBITDA to 250-310 million euros; proposes dividend of 3.25 Swiss francs.

* BCV said net profit rose 4% to 363 million Swiss francs and assets under management expanded 12% last year.

* DKSH said it successfully closed the acquisition of Crossmark.

* Gurit reported net sales of CHF 576.4 million and net profit of CHF 34.9 million for the full year 2019.

* Hochdorf: selling majority shareholding of 60% in Uckermaerker Milch to Ostmilch, which previously held 40% of shares

* Kuehne & Nagel said its earnings for the year rose 3.6% to 800 million Swiss francs and it was confident for this year, current headwinds from the coronavirus.

* Sunrise said net income decreased from CHF 107m the previous year to CHF 59m, driven by the UPC acquisition cancellation, which was partly compensated by adjusted EBITDA growth and a deferred tax liability reduction.

* Swiss Prime Site said profit doubled to 608.5 million Swiss francs in 2019.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALCON - Credit Suisse raises target price to $72 from $68

ORIOR - Credit Suisse raises target price to chf 90 from chf 85

ECONOMY

No major Swiss economic data scheduled