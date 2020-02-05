Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 5

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25% at 10,774 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CORONAVIRUS

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China passed 490 on Wednesday, as two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong following the first fatality there and 10 cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

ABB

ABB reported better than expected earnings during its fourth quarter as the Swiss engineering company forecast on Wednesday the global economy would grow at a similar trend as in 2019.

GIVAUDAN

French perfumes company Robertet said Givaudan was now holding 4.68% Of its Capital.

CREDIT SUISSE

Lawyers for Credit Suisse last week re-interviewed a former bank executive who said the Swiss lender had her followed in New York, according to a person familiar with the matter, weeks after the company dismissed her allegation as baseless.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conzzeta said full-year net revenue was down to 1.57 billion Sfr.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

STADLER RAIL - Citigroup raises price target to Sfr 45 from Sfr 44

SGS - Berenberg raises target price to Sfr 2500 from Sfr 2350

ECONOMY

* The coronavirus epidemic has triggered renewed upward pressure on the Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said, underscoring the need for an expansive monetary policy to help soften the safe-haven currency.

* Swiss consumer sentiment improved to -9.4 points in the first quarter from a revised -10.3 points in the fourth quarter.