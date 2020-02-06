Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.6% at 11,054 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks :

SWISSCOM

Switzerland’s largest telecoms provider boosted net income by nearly 10% even as price erosion ate into full-year sales.

IDORSIA

It reiterated that it will be able to boost its cash reserves needed to get to break-even after 2019 spending on its pipeline including its lead insomnia drug candidate pushed the Swiss biotech to a full-year loss.

DAETWYLER

Asset impairment charges and one-off costs from the sale of distribution companies resulted in a net loss of 86.6 million francs in 2019.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Schmolz + Bickenbach said it had launched offer to repurchase Senior Secured Notes following a change of control event

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ABB LTD ABBN.S: BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CHF 28.50 FROM CHF 26

ECONOMY

No economic data scheduled.