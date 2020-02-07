Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 7

ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening roughly unchanged at 11,015 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks :

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland’s second-largest lender said it had accepted Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam’s resignation following a spying scandal. The bank said he would be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the head of its Swiss business.

CORONAVIRUS

Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump that China was doing all it can to contain a new coronavirus that has killed almost 640 people, including a doctor who sounded the alarm only to be threatened by police.

MCH Group said it would cancel this year’s Art Basel Hong Kong fair due to the spread of new coronavirus.

BANKING

Large banks with significant trading operations will have their finances tested in 2020 against a scenario that includes "heightened stress" in leveraged loans, the U.S. Federal Reserve announced bit.ly/2H40KA2.

UBS is replacing the head of finance for its flagship wealth management business in one of the unit’s first high-level departures since a strategy overhaul announced in January.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dottikon ES said it expected growth momentum and was expanding its production capacity substantially by building new production plants.

* Ems Chemie said operating income in 2019 rose by 0.6% to 624 million Swiss francs as the company balanced lower revenue with efficiency efforts.

* Mobimo reported a full-year profit of 103.1 million Swiss francs.

* Roche said it would present new data on Tecentriq in combination with Avastin that showed improvement in overall survival for Chinese patients with the most common form of liver cancer.

* Zuercher Kantonalbank reported a 2019 net profit of 845 million Swiss francs. bit.ly/2S8lFsi

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

KOMAX - Credit Suisse cuts target price to 180 Sfr from 202 Sfr

LONZA - Citigroup raises price target to 440 Sfr from 349 Sfr

ECONOMY

* No major Swiss economic data scheduled (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)