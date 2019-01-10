Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 10

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ABB

The engineering company is putting more power in the hands of its business leaders and reducing head count at its corporate office in a bid to boost its profit margin and cut $500 million a year in costs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

UBS

Andrea Orcel, the former head of UBS’ investment banking business, will have to wait until April to take on his new role as chief executive officer at Banco Santander, Bloomberg reported.

ZURICH INSURANCE

U.S. food company Mondelez is suing its insurance company Zurich for refusing to pay out on a $100 million claim for damage caused by a cyber attack.

ECONOMY

No major economic data due (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)