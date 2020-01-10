Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

BERLIN/ZURICH, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2% higher at 10,677 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

French asset management expert Nathalie Rachou and Global Risk Institute Chairman Mark Hughes will be nominated for election to UBS Group’s board of directors at the annual meeting in April, the Swiss bank said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it had sold its U.S. pre-owned vehicle inspection business to the Ten Oaks Group.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it was sub-licensing its ByFavo U.S. Rights To Acacia Pharma.

* Idorsia said it had, along with Neurocrine Biosciences, amended an option agreement on treatment for pediatric epilepsy.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said fiscal year total revenue was expected to increase to around CHF 134 million.

* Aevis Victoria said Swiss Medical Network had entered the share capital of Hôpital du Jura Bernois.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG: Barclays raises target price to CHF 140 from 130

* ADECCO GROUP AG: JP Morgan starts with overweight rating; price target of CHF 70

* ZURICH INSURANCE: Citigroup raises price target to CHF 458 from CHF 441

ECONOMY

The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.5% in December from 2.3% in the previous month. Adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate stood unchanged at 2.3%. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)