Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 11

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

Richemont

Cartier owner Richemont on Friday posted a slight slowdown in the pace of underlying sales growth in the quarter to Dec. 31, with protests in France hitting business in Europe even as trading in mainland China stayed strong.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse will begin its previously announced share buyback on January 14 of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion) this year.

STRAUMANN

Swiss dental implant maker Straumann aims to boost sales five-fold within a decade, Chief Executive Gilbert Achermann told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Flughafen Zuerich said the number of passengers handled at Zurich airport in December were up 6.1 pct y/y.

* Inficon Holding reported 2018 sales of $410 million and an operating income of $81.5 million.

* Airopack Technology said it postponed its planned extraordinary general meeting until further notice.

* MCH Group has appointed Florian Faber as head of live marketing solutions and to its executive board.

* DKSH Holding is partnering with Thai Meiji Pharmaceutical in Myanmar.

* Peach Property Group has signed a purchase agreement for 200 apartments in Kaiserslautern.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

Straumann Holding - Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

ECONOMY

No major economic data due. ($1 = 0.9835 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)