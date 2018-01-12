FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 12, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

British Prime Minister Theresa May told bankers from firms such as UBS and Goldman Sachs they were a priority for her in the Brexit talks, just as new warnings emerged of job losses in the London financial sector unless there is a trade deal.

May met in Downing Street with some of Europe’s most powerful financiers including Mark Tucker, the HSBC chairman, Axel Weber, the UBS chairman, and Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International.

DAVOS

President Donald Trump’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos this month will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The Swiss Alpine town of Davos is used to celebrities and high-rollers, but even it is relishing new attention being heaped on it with U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to attend the World Economic Forum

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
