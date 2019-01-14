Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 14

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said on Monday it was proposing Romeo Lacher, the current chairman of Swiss stock market operator SIX Group, as its new non-executive chairman.

RAIFFEISEN SWITZERLAND

The Zurich prosecutors’ office could widen its investigation into fraud allegations against former Chief Executive Pierin Vincenz, NZZ am Sonntag reported. Vincenz denies wrongdoing.

The prosecutors’ office is currently examining whether an independent investigation ordered by Raiffeisen obtained any further indications of potential crimes, the newspaper reported.

FINMA

Although no Swiss banks have suffered a crippling attack or major data breach, Switzerland is behind other countries with major financial centres in terms of its cyber defences, financial watchdog FINMA’s Chief Executive Mark Branson told SonntagsZeitung, supporting the idea of a national cyber centre.

Branson also said he was concerned about the property market, given the record number of empty properties, falling rents and continued building. The funding of rental properties is a particular concern, he said, adding that in the event of a price correction, banks must be able to absorb losses from defaults.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos said it signed a strategic collaboration with Bloomberg

* Arbonia said it is taking a minority stake in Germany’s KIWI.KI GmbH to develop so-called “smart door” solutions

* Energiedienst Holding said Eric Peytremann will not run again for the board of directors, and that Pierre Kunz has been nominated to replace him.

RATINGS:

* Fitch Rates Leonteq AG and Leonteq Securities AG at 'BBB-'/Positive