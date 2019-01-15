Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 15

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,782 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday said its organic sales rose 5.1 percent in 2018, in line with its “around 5 percent” goal after being hit by a slowdown in North America.

STRAUMANN

Marco Gadola will step down as its chief executive at the start of next year, the dental implant maker said, and be replaced by the current head of its North American business.

SWISS RE

The reinsurer said it expects a $1.3 billion claims burden from natural and man-made catastrophes in the fourth quarter, as California wildfires, Asian typhoons and the loss of a satellite hit its results at the end of 2018.

NOVARTIS

Novartis is among the 12 companies that received a letter from top U.S. lawmaker Elijah Cummings in relation to an investigation into pharmaceutical industry pricing practices.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Partners Group reported total assets under manager of 73 billion euros at Dec. 31.

* Airopack Technology Group announced three directors have decided to resign from the board with immediate effect.

* Banque Profil De Gestion: expects lower earnings in 2018 than in the previous year

* BFW Liegenschaften AG: CFO Philipp Hafen decides do leave company

* Blackstone Resources to invest 200 mln euros in Germany

* U Blox Holding announced new composition of board and executive committee.

* Tecan said Achim Von Leoprechting will become its CEO on April 1, 2019, after the retirement of David Martyr.

* Huber + Suhner said Ulrich Schaumann, a member of the company’s executive mangement since 2015, has decided to retire and leave the company.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

VZ HOLDING AG: Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral”.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)