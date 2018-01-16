Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16

ZURICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,547 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

The chocolate maker reported a 4.8 percent increase in 2017 annual sales in Swiss francs, but said the North American market remained tough. Organic sales increased by 3.7 percent, below the Reuters poll average of 4.2 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis generics business Sandoz said its regulatory submission for proposed biosimilar adalimumab was accepted by the FDA

* Novartis says new data reinforces superiority of Cosentyx versus Stelara in achieving skin clearance for psoriasis patients

* Partners Group said it sold its 44 percent stake in Silicon Ranch Corporation, a developer of solar energy sites in the United States in a deal that could be worth up to $217 million.

* Flughafen Zuerich reported 2.17 million passengers in December, a 3.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

* Sika acquires majority stake in leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Italy

* Swiss airline Belair, formerly part of collapsed low-cost carrier Air Berlin, has been taken over by German investment company SBC.

