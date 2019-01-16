Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 16

Jan 16 - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,856 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT

Denmark’s DSV launched a bid to buy Swiss logistics company Panalpina for about 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.05 billion) after pressure from an activist investor for Panalpina to do a deal.

UBS

Banco Santander said former UBS investment banker Andrea Orcel would not take over as CEO after it could not meet his pay expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Airopack expects 2018 full-year results to fall significantly short of the firm’s prior expectations after its board found H1 revenues needed to be adjusted downward to roughly 4 - 5 million euros ($4.56 -$5.70 million). It does not expect to break even on earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amoritisation before the first half of 2020.

* DKSH Holding had signed a distribution agreement with Novo Nordisk Pharmatech.

ECONOMY

