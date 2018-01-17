Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 17

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NESTLE

The Swiss food group agreed to sell its U.S. confectionery business to Italy’s Ferrero for $2.8 billion, it said on Tuesday, the first major sale from CEO Mark Schneider and a small step on its path towards healthier products.

SWISSCOM

The state-owned telephone company continues to struggle with problems with business customers across Switzerland in which office phones do not work or function only sporadically, interrupting business. The company told Swiss state media SRG it plans to work with customers who have suffered financial consequences due to the problems.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker has been ‍granted priority review for its cell therapy Kymriah for adults with a form of lymphoma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Novartis said on Wednesday, as it seeks to expand use of the treatment in multiple blood cancers.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse (Schweiz) head Thomas Gottstein told newspaper Finance und Wirtschaft his bank is “well on its way” to its goal of adjusted pretax income of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion) this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Orascom said it increased real estate net sales last year to 125.4 million Swiss francs versus 115.2 million francs in 2016.

* Implenia said it won a pair of new construction contracts in Germany with the order volume in the high double-digit million francs.

ECONOMY

SNB

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said negative interest rates were still needed to tame the Swiss franc, which he said remained “highly valued.”

Jordan also said a sovereign money initiative would plunge the Swiss economy into uncertainty. ($1 = 0.9624 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)