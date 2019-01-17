Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 17

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

GEBERIT

The company reported fourth quarter sales of 710 Swiss francs, an increase of three percent when adjusted for currency effects.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Investis Holding SA: issues fixed-rate bond with volume of CHF 140 million, coupon of 0.773 pct; proceeds to refinance CHF 140 million bond expiring on 14 February 2019

* Interroll Holding said it proposed Elena Cortona as member of the board of directors.

ECONOMY

* A British departure from the European Union without a deal could hurt international trade, trigger turbulence on the currency markets and hit Switzerland, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said, reiterating the need for the SNB to stick to its expansive monetary policy.

* No major economic data scheduled.