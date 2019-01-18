Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 18

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,948 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The company has moved its drug safety operation away from Britain, the Wall Street Journal reported.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry AG: reorganization of geographical business into four divisions combining current divisions 1 and 2 into a new division Europe & Africa; Yves Gerster appointed CFO from 1 April 2019

* Zehnder Group AG: FY sales of EUR 602.3 million (unaudited), equating to an increase of 3% compared to the previous year

* Wisekey International reported 2018 revenues of $53 million, an increase of 23 percent year-on-year.

* BB Biotech said it closed the fiscal year 2018 with a loss of around 471 million Swiss francs; dividend of CHF 3.05 proposed

* Admicasa Holding AG: is planning a new construction project in Waltenschwil, Canton Aargau

RESEARCH

ADECCO GROUP AG: RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO SFR 59 FROM SFR 64

ECONOMY

Swiss December producer/import prices due at 0730 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)