Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 21

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

A Swiss court is due to deliver a verdict in the case of a former UBS banker who allegedly sold records of German clients to tax authorities in that country in 2012, resulting in charges of spying, breaking Switzerland’s banking secrecy laws and money laundering.

ROCHE HOLDING

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG’s blockbuster breast cancer treatment, Herceptin.

ABB

Chief Executive Ulrich Spiesshofer told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung the company could make further acquisitoins in the fields of industrial automation and robotics.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

Interroll said on Monday orders rose to 532.6 million CHF 2018, a 29.4 percent increase compared with pervious year.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled.