Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 22

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 8,972 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The Swiss bank on Tuesday posted an $862 million fourth-quarter pre-tax profit, hit by a slowdown in its flagship wealth management business and weaker earnings in its investment bank.

Separately, Chairman Axel Weber said many of the tail risks dogging the global economy now appear to be receding, suggesting the markets may now be too gloomy about the wider economic outlook, the Financial Times reported.

LOGITECH

Logitech International raised its full-year profit outlook, after strong growth in its gaming hardware business helped the computer peripheral and mobile speaker maker beat third-quarter expectations.

SGS

SGS reported revenues of 6.7 billion Swiss francs ($6.71 billion) in 2018, up 5.6 percent, while profit attributable to equity holders reached 643 million francs, an increase of 3.5 percent, as the company said most of its businesses performed as expected.

ROCHE

Chairman Christoph Franz tells CNBC he is very cautious about mega-mergers like those done recently by rivals, saying such transactions can distract attention and energy away from core activities.

COMPANY STATEMENTS:

* Mikron Holding said full-year order intake reached a record level of 362.3 million francs, as the company boosted its full-year 2018 result to 12 million francs, from 1.2 million a year earlier.

* Arbonia AG: FY net revenue incl. vasco group of CHF 1374.0 million (+10.3% in comparison to previous year)

* Komax Holding AG: FY order intake rose 10.4% to CHF 496.7 million (prior year: 449.7 million)

* Galenica AG: consolidated net sales up by 0.8% to CHF 3,165.5 million in 2018; is confident of achieving announced EBIT growth (excluding the effects of IAS 19) for financial year 2018

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank’s expansive monetary police remains appropriate, SNB Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said.

* The World Economic Forum annual meeting starts in the Swiss resort town of Davos ($1 = 0.9979 Swiss francs)