Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 23

ZURICH/BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BARRY CALLEBAUT

The Swiss cocoa giant said it expects sales momentum to pick up in second half of its fiscal year after posting sales in line with forecasts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zur Rose Group said its full year revenue rose 20.8 percent in local currencies to 1.2 billion Swiss francs.

* Basel Country Cantonal Bank said four members of its bank council are due to step down at the end of June when their terms of office expires.

* Sika has launched an offering for up to 1.3 billion Swiss francs in mandatory subordinated convertible notes, the chemicals maker said.

* Meyer Burger said it has nominated Remo Luetolf and Andreas R. Herzog as new independent members of its board of directors.

* Warteck Invest said it has won a contract for building rights at the Dreispitz in Basel.

* Autoneum said its full year sales increased 3.8 percent to 2.28 billion Swiss francs.

* Clariant said it is partnering with ExxonMobil and Renewable Energy Group to advance research in Cellulosic Biofuel.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* Logitech International - JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “neutral”

* SIG Combibloc is initiated by Deutsche Bank with a buy rating and a 14 Swiss franc target price.

* SGS - Deutsche Bank cuts its target price to 2,640 Swiss francs from 2,750 francs.

ECONOMY

No major economic data scheduled. ($1 = 0.9973 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom and Berlin Speed Desk)